VLC is one of the best-known video applications because it can play any type of video you want to play. VLC will add a more futuristic look to the application within the next few months with its VLC 4.0 update, fans will be glad to know. The widely famous media player VLC will complete its 20 years this month. Although the media player is old, but its download record of 3.5 billion in total does not reflect any declining trend.

VLC 4.0 Release with A New Fresh Look Coming in 2021

The VLC version 4.0 is almost complete and is set to arrive in the coming months with a stable update. This version will improve the user experience with a new fresh look and will also focus on internet online video play. The developers still working on the edition of the VLC that can work with all browsers.

One of the key features of this upgrade will be the Moviepedia project, an IMDb competitor that works with user contributions similar to Wikipedia. Security will also be the main focus of this upgrade, although specifics are not yet available.

Jean-Baptiste Kempf, President of the VideoLAN foundation that works on VLC is planning on an ad-supported video service to support the whole project. The latest version is a “bit more modern” of the popular video player and gives users a fresh experience, according to the president of the VideoLAN foundation. In addition, he points out that both VideoLAN and other video playing companies are in a redesigned interface for their future. Users can get a new video watching experience by using a new interface.

Moreover, the company plans to add more third-party videos to the player using extensions. They plan to offer videos sponsored free of charge just like how some streaming websites have made it possible for its users. We will know more after its release.

