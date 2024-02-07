Voters Aren’t Allowed to take Mobile Phones to Polling stations – ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced that voters are not allowed to take cell phones or any recording device to polling stations. It has issued these directives given the deteriorating security situation in the country. In addition to the ban on cell phones and recording devices, the ECP will have increased security measures at polling stations across the country.

The general elections are going to take place in Pakistan on February 8. The major political parties participating in the elections include PML-N, PPPP, PTI, PTI-P, IPP, JI, JUI, TLP, and a few others. Ahead of the general elections, all the political parties except PTI have been actively campaigning, holding rallies, and releasing their manifestos, in which they have elaborated on their plans and promises if elected.

Apart from this, there have been concerns raised about the fairness and transparency of the electoral process, including issues such as electoral rigging, intimidation of voters, and irregularities in voter registration. The Election Commission and relevant authorities are expected to address these concerns and ensure a free, fair, and transparent election process.