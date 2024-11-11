VPN Access Restricted in Pakistan

On Sunday, numerous internet users in Pakistan took to social media to report experiencing issues with accessing Virtual Private Networks (VPN). These reports coincided with reports of poor internet connectivity throughout the country.

VPNs are a widely used tool that allows users to bypass censorship and access blocked websites. In Pakistan, VPNs are commonly used to access the social media platform X, which was banned by the government in August 2024.

While the government maintains that VPNs are not being blocked, user reports suggest otherwise. Many people are facing slowdowns and interruptions when attempting to connect to popular services like VPN Unlimited and Tunnelbear. Data from outage tracking website Downdetector confirms user reports, with a spike in issues reported for both VPN services.

This situation raises concerns about the government’s commitment to internet freedom in Pakistan. The ban on X and the recent difficulties accessing VPNs suggest a possible tightening of internet controls. While the government claims the ban on X is due to national security concerns, the restrictions on VPNs create further hurdles for users seeking to access information and express themselves freely online.

The situation remains fluid, with some users still able to access VPN services and others experiencing ongoing difficulties. It is important for users to stay informed about the latest developments and consider alternative methods to protect their online privacy and security.