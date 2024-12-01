There is a good news for VPN users and businesses that government has delayed the VPN ban. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided not to block VPNs as the deadline for registration of unregistered VPNs passed on Saturday midnight, November 30. According to The News, the government has granted an extension for VPN registration, but did not announce any new deadline.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier declared plans to shut down all unregistered VPNs by mid-November, citing concerns over cybersecurity and data protection. However, this plan was revised, and a two-week grace period was announced to give individuals and organizations more time to comply with the registration requirements. With the grace period ending on November 30, the PTA chose not to block unregistered VPNs immediately.

VPN Ban Delayed: PTA Grants Extension Without New Deadline

Although PTA did not release any official statement, its Chairman, Maj Gen (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman, confirmed to media outlets that the government had decided to extend the registration deadline. The chairman previously informed the Senate Standing Committee on IT that all non-registered VPNs would be rendered non-functional after the deadline, but the recent extension has provided users with temporary relief.

People across the globe widely use VPNs to bypass restricted content and maintain online privacy. In Pakistan, their usage saw a significant rise earlier this year after the government temporarily banned access to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) over “national security” concerns. Many individuals and businesses turned to VPNs as a way to circumvent such restrictions.

Stakeholders, including freelancers and the IT industry, have been advocating for an extension of the registration deadline, citing the essential role VPNs play in their operations. For freelancers, software houses, call centres, and other organizations, VPNs are critical for secure communication and international connectivity.

The PTA has emphasized the importance of VPN registration, highlighting that it strengthens cybersecurity measures, protects national security, and ensures the protection of sensitive data. To date, the authority has successfully registered over 27,000 VPNs.

Earlier in November, the PTA streamlined the VPN registration process to make it more accessible for various stakeholders. Organizations such as software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can register their VPNs online via the PTA’s official website. Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also take advantage of this facility.

The registration process involves filling out an online form and submitting essential details such as a computerized national identity card (CNIC), company registration information, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide additional documentation, such as a letter or email verifying their association with a project or company. Applicants must also supply the IP address used for VPN connectivity. Users needing a fixed IP address can obtain it from an Internet Service Provider.

While the extension offers temporary respite, the PTA’s stance underscores the growing importance of regulated VPN use to address cybersecurity challenges. Moving forward, we will see how the government balances the need for stringent security measures with the demands of the IT industry and individual users.