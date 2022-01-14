VPN Connections are Breaking Because of New Windows Updates

Microsoft released a new series of updates for the very first Patch Tuesday of 2022 early this week. There were upgrades for both Windows 11 and Windows 10, as well as a few bug fixes. However, it appears that the recent updates are creating VPN connection issues on both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

VPN Failure

People on Reddit (via BleepingComputer) originally report the problem, claiming that following the update, Windows 10 PCs are not behaving to allow VPN connections. When utilizing the built-in Windows protocol to connect to a VPN. You can receive the notification “Cannot connect to VPN.” The authentication process is facing a programming issue during early discussions with the distant computer. And the L2TP connection plan is failing. Additionally, the issue will be marked under code 789 inside the Windows Event Viewer, merely saying that the connectivity failed.

People report the problem to several VPN services. But, it appears to be limited to the built-in Windows VPN connection. Ubiquiti, SonicWall, Cisco Meraki, and WatchGuard Firewalls are among the VPN equipment vulnerable. And the WatchGuard client is comprising on its own as well.

Solution

Right now, it appears that deleting the update from your machine is the fastest solution to these problems. This may be done by heading to the Control Panel and selecting Programs -> View installed versions from the drop-down menu. Pick the KB5009566 (for Windows 11) or KB5009543 Windows 10 by this Patch Tuesday. It must be near the top of every page in the Windows XP section. To perform this, you’ll require administrator rights.

Microsoft, presumably, will offer solutions as soon as possible. You can fix these issues with updates by employing a feature referred to as Known Issue Rollback, which removes only the problematic sections of an update without deleting all of the security changes. The corporation has failed to mention the issue in its list of known problems as of this writing.

