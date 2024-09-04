VPN Outperformed Regular Internet During Slowdown

A recent study conducted by Bytes For All (B4A) has revealed that Pakistani internet users who relied on virtual private networks (VPNs) last month experienced significantly better performance compared to those who did not. The analysis, which involved a network health scan across multiple internet service providers (ISPs) in Pakistan, found that VPN connections were less affected by the widespread internet slowdown that occurred in the country.

The report highlighted several key findings:

Faster Download Speeds: Users enjoyed higher download speeds than those using regular internet connections.

Reduced Retransmissions: VPN connections experienced fewer retransmissions, indicating improved data delivery and fewer interruptions.

Potential Bypass of Throttling: The study suggested that VPNs may be able to circumvent ISP-imposed throttling or deep packet inspection (DPI) measures, which are often cited as contributing factors to internet slowdown.

Why VPNs Matter

Improved Online Experience: For individuals and businesses alike, VPNs can significantly enhance the overall online experience, especially during times of network congestion or intentional slowdowns.

Privacy and Security: VPNs can also provide added privacy and security by encrypting internet traffic and masking the user's IP address.

Access to Geo-Restricted Content: VPNs can help users access content that is blocked or restricted based on their geographic location.

In conclusion, the findings of the B4A study underscore the value of VPNs as a reliable and effective tool for mitigating the impact of internet slowdowns and ensuring a more enjoyable and secure online experience.