VPNs Can Compromise Your Online Privacy. Here’s How?

We all know that the internet is a much more secure place than it once was. The fact is that everything online from banking services to online shopping and social media platforms is encrypted now. However, the internet is also much less privacy-friendly than it used to be. In the same way, VPN services promise to anonymize users, hide them from prying eyes, and secure them against malicious hackers. However, these commercial VPNs can actively compromise your security and online privacy in some ways.

Beware! Your Online Privacy Is At Risk!

Most commercial VPNs usually promise not to keep logs, however, there’s no way to verify those claims. Some famous VPN companies have been known to hand over logs when requested by authorities. However, they are not supposed to do so. Furthermore, these VPN apps can also leave logs on your device, which sometimes contain usernames and email addresses. The point worth mentioning here is that VPNs cannot keep you safe from advertiser tracking. They can Just mask your IP address, however, modern data collection is far more sophisticated. In any case, IP addresses cannot pinpoint your location.

Tracking which is based on IP addresses usually marks your ISP’s infrastructure located hundreds of miles away from your area. Instead of that, companies leave cookies on your device that track your activity all over the web. It creates unique fingerprints for targeted advertising across devices and tracks location via GPS. The bad part here is that the cluster of information generates a hyper-detailed ad profile linked to you. When VPN companies work with third parties they share your information with those parties. The majority of the companies give third parties access to user data that compromise your online privacy.

Free VPNs will most likely slow down your internet connection and put your online privacy at risk. However, a VPN service that costs a monthly membership fee and ensures your online privacy and security is one worth considering.

