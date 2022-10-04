Apple launched four iPhone 14 models by in start of September. Like every year, this event was a big one since people were anxiously waiting to get their hands on these flagship devices. While the iPhone 14 model was a little updated version of its successor the pro models had an excellent camera and dynamic island in place of a screen notch. Other than this, iPhone 15 Plus had a mix of Pro and standard features. The two iPhone 14 pro models were launched for the market several weeks back, but as expected the demand was high and supply is less. Due to this, anyone who wants to buy a handset has to wait till November to get one especially the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It means that Wait for iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max not going to end anytime soon.

iPhone 14 Plus is going to launch on October 7 and till the time is less, I don’t think the company would be able to provide people with it on time either. People who are buying regular iPhone 14 are not on the waiting list which means either the company had manufactured these devices in bulk or they do not have much demand.

Since the pro model was back ordered in early September and the company is not able to catch up with the demand, I believe people are going to witness long delays in the future.

According to Apple’s US online store, the 6.1 inches iPhone 13 model in any colors and storage capacity that was ordered on October 3 will not reach before 26. It means the delivery can also be delayed till early November.

For 6.7-inch iPhone 14 max, the wait is even longer. The handset ordered now will not arrive before November 2 and it can be as late as November 10.

Let’s see how apple is going to cope with the growing demand and provide people with the device in time.

