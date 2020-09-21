Wallpaper Customization Feature in WhatsApp Beta Version for Android Launching Soon

WhatsApp is starting to add some updates to its chat app’s Wallpaper category, including a range of customization options. Previously, beta upgrades have already revealed that WhatsApp functions to create separate wallpapers for various messages, and the new beta gives a glimpse of how it will appear when it will be launched.

WhatsApp provides users the option of selecting wallpapers for a single conversation or for all chats. This will be available in near future in the latest wallpaper section when WhatsApp will officially announce. New beta update for Android Users is available via the Google Play beta program, WhatsApp 2.20.200.11. WABetaInfo has sorted into the code in order to give us a preview of the future wallpaper features.

Also Read: WhatsApp to Bring Catalogue Shortcut in Latest Android Beta

How WhatsApp Wallpaper Customization Feature will work

Although users go into wallpaper settings to select a new wallpaper in chat, WABetaInfo says WhatsApp would inquire whether they are going to set it in the current chat or on all chats. The wallpaper for this single chat can only be updated if the users choose the previous option. Excluding those that already have a custom wallpaper, If the feature ‘for all chats’ is selected, every chat will display the new wallpaper.

Currently, WhatsApp is working on this latest wallpaper feature and will be available in the future. This means you can’t see this feature in working even though you are on the most recent update of WhatsApp. The option to modify the opacity of the wallpapers and the feature to apply WhatsApp Doodles to normal single wallpaper are other improvements that WhatsApp is working on.

WhatsApp has recently added in its default list of stickers a new animated sticker pack known as Usagyuuun. It is a white cartoon that reflects the emotions of laughter, fear, sorrow, passion, and much more. This Quan-built animated sticker pack is live for all new Android beta users.

You may be also interested in: Jazz Daily WhatsApp Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 7.2