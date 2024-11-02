Walt Disney Launches New Tech Unit to Boost AI & Mixed Reality Experiences

In a substantial step forward, Walt Disney has recently announced the formation of its Technology Enablement Office. This office will be dedicated to advancing AI and extended reality (XR) across the company’s divisions, including film, television, and theme parks. This move highlights Disney’s commitment to incorporating digital innovation with real-world experiences, creating richer, immersive storytelling opportunities. Jamie Voris, known for his role in Disney’s Apple Vision Pro app development, will oversee the new office. Moreover, he will ensure these technologies align with Disney’s overarching strategy and business goals.

Walt Disney Expands Into AI and Mixed Reality, Unveils Dedicated Technology Division

Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, underscored the quick evolution of AI and XR. He noted that these technologies can alter how Disney creates and delivers content to audiences. Rather than consolidating these technologies, the new office will support ongoing projects across Disney’s divisions. Moreover, it will align them with a unified vision and guide emerging trends.

Disney’s ventures in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) echo the company’s innovative approach. The technology allows Disney to merge the physical and digital worlds, greatly enhancing consumer experiences, particularly in its theme parks. In recent years, Disney Imagineering, which designs the company’s attractions, has concentrated on using VR and AR, led by industry veteran Kyle Laughlin.

Disney’s entry into the tech space isn’t solitary. Several competitors like Meta and Snap also invest heavily in lightweight, consumer-friendly glasses that aim to integrate digital and real-world experiences. These new developments in the tech world provide exhilarating opportunities for companies like Disney to create even more dynamic and engaging content. With Meta leading the AR/VR market, Disney’s alignment of its products through this new office is anticipated to position it competitively within this fast-evolving industry. As it builds this technology into its entertainment offerings, Disney’s new office will continue to explore the potential of these innovations. Moreover, it will impact both on-screen content and live attractions in Disney’s trademark style.

