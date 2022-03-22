Want to Delete a Netflix Profile: Here is How

Different social media platforms are there via which people communicate and stay in touch with their loved one. The social media platform developers have made their platforms such that people can communicate and share their views on the different media content that is shared. The users have their own personal profiles. The profile is the user’s identity on the platform. Netflix is also a similar platform for media streaming. Netflix offers its users the use of one account by different members to view their own personalized streaming experience. Netflix allows a single account to have five different profiles meaning five different users can use one account. Till now Netflix was offering this feature with one payment, soon this password sharing will be at a cost. Sometimes the account holder may want to delete one of the profiles. Here in this post we will show to delete a Netflix profile. Though the main user cannot be deleted. For that the user has to “cancel their subscription”.

First go to “Manage Profile”. There the user can select which profile the user want to remove. The option of “Delete Profile” can be selected and the profile can be deleted. Once the profile is removed, all the “History” and “game saves” of that profile will be lost as well.

The same procedure can be applied on all the accounts on nearly all the devices.

On a TV the Netflix profile can be removed as:

Open the Netflix on TV.

Move to the profile that needs to be removed.

Scroll down and select the “Edit” icon beneath it.

On the next page, the select the “Delete Profile” button.

The profile can be removed from PC as:

Sign in to Netflix account from the the web browser

Go to the “Profile” and click on the “Manage Profile”.

Select the profile that needs to be removed.

Then select “Delete Profile” and the profile will be removed.

User can remove the profile from their Mobile device as :

Open the Netflix app on the mobile.

Tap on the “Edit” at upper right corner

Tap on the “profile” that needs to be managed

Select “delete” and the profile will be removed from the account.

By following these step the user can remove a profile. The user can also make any of the profile protected by a password.

The user can tap on the “manage Profile” and select the “profile” that needs the password. Select “Profile Lock” and choose “Change” and enter a new password. After Locking the profile only the profile user will be able to access that account profile.

With these steps a parent or guardian can monitor and delete any profile that they feel unfit for their kids or viewers.

