Want to Have Better Communication with Colleagues? Enjoy Microsoft Teams’ Walkie Talkie Feature

When it comes to managing work at work, Microsoft Teams is one of the best apps. However, there are other platforms like Trello and Slack who are overpassing Microsoft Teams as the platform is slow in launching new features. However this time Microsoft Teams is trying to improve itself by launching Walkie Talkie Feature.

This feature will turn smartphones into a walkie talkie that will work on WiFi or data network. The feature is currently available in preview. One would be able to find this feature in the centre of the navigation bar. This is one of the most demanded features and many companies would love to get it.

Microsoft Teams’ Walkie Talkie Feature is the Next Big Thing that you Should Enjoy

Thought this feature can be used in all kinds of offices, however, this feature will be best suited for enterprises who have employees who face customers and day to day operations. According to an executive from Microsoft, this is the most encrypted way of communicating with each other so people will not have to worry about the crosstalk.

Other messaging apps like Slack and WhatsApp do not have Walkie Talkie feature, so this feature will definitely attract most of the people towards the app. IIn this way Microsoft Teams will be able to regain their position in the market. This new feature will be arriving on Microsoft Teams along with other management features beneficial for businesses.

