Want to Live in the U.S.? Donald Trump Launches ‘Trump Card’ Residency Program for $5 Million

Former US President Donald Trump has announced a new residency program called the “Trump Card.” This Trump card offers wealthy individuals a chance to gain permanent residency in the US by investing $5 million.

Trump shared this update on Wednesday through his social media platform, Truth Social. He also launched a website, TrumpCard.gov, where interested people can sign up. The site invites visitors to share their name, location, and email address. Applicants can register as individuals or businesses. Trump said they will be notified once the application process officially opens.

Trump claimed that “thousands” of people had shown interest in the program. He described it as a “beautiful road” to becoming part of what he called “the greatest country and market anywhere in the world.” In his post, he also emphasised, “THE WAITING LIST IS NOW OPEN.”

Trump first mentioned the Trump Card in February 2025. At that time, he proposed it as a special “gold card” that would provide more than just residency. It would also grant work rights and a clear path to U.S. citizenship. Trump explained that the aim is to attract people who are “wealthy, successful, and willing to invest in America.” He added that these individuals would “pay a lot of taxes” and “create jobs.”

In April, Trump gave reporters a preview of what the Trump Card might look like. The sample was gold in colour and featured his image. This added to the idea of it being a luxury and exclusive offer for elite investors.

Officials from Trump’s administration suggest that this new program may replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa. The EB-5 allows immigrants to obtain a green card by investing at least $1.05 million in a U.S. business. In certain economically distressed areas, the required investment drops to $800,000. The Trump Card, however, sets a flat investment amount of $5 million.

As of now, it is not clear what other conditions applicants will need to meet. However, the Trump team has said there will be a strict vetting process. They have not shared detailed eligibility rules beyond the financial requirement.

Under current U.S. immigration law, those who receive permanent residency (green cards) can apply for citizenship after five years. To qualify, they must have basic English skills, a clean criminal record, and a strong commitment to U.S. values and constitutional principles.

The Trump Card appears to be part of Trump’s larger strategy to tie economic investment to immigration benefits. While it’s attracting attention, immigration experts are still waiting for more details on how this program will work and whether it will gain legal approval if Trump returns to office.

For now, those interested can register online and wait for further updates from Trump’s team.