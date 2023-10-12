A recent study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) might have a more substantial environmental impact than previously recognized. The research suggests that AI could potentially counteract efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as it may eventually consume as much energy as a country the size of Sweden. This scenario could unfold within just a few years due to the rapid advancement of AI technology.

Alex de Vries is a PhD candidate at the VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics and the author of the study. He emphasizes that large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT require extensive datasets for training. He points out that expending significant resources on developing and operating these large AI models could result in a significant waste of power.

Warning! AI Industry Could Use As Much Energy As A Country

While the energy consumption during AI model training is a known concern, De Vries highlights that Google reported that a substantial portion (60%) of its AI-related energy consumption from 2019 to 2021 is attributed to the inference phase of AI production. After AI models are trained, they transition to the inference phase, where they generate information based on new inputs. De Vries emphasizes that it’s essential to consider the entire life cycle of AI, not just the training phase.

The study underscores the significance of energy production’s contribution to global greenhouse emissions. It accounted for more than three-quarters of such emissions, as noted by the International Energy Agency. The release of these greenhouse gases into the atmosphere contributes to climate change. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report emphasized the urgent need for action.

The newly manufactured AI devices will consume electricity equivalent to countries like the Netherlands, Sweden, or Argentina by 2027. With the increasing availability and adoption of AI products by companies, the demand for AI chips is on the rise. Nvidia’s significant revenue in the second quarter of 2023 is true evidence of it.

As AI products become more widespread, the demand for AI chips is growing. Google’s introduction of AI technology and dedicated AI chips, along with the integration of AI-generated software and models, further emphasizes the expanding influence of AI.

De Vries acknowledges that AI’s impact could be substantial. He also highlights that the technology may evolve to better support AI while advocating for responsible and mindful use of AI in applications. He emphasizes that AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution and should be employed thoughtfully to address specific needs.