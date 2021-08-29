Warning! WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Smartphones Check out If Your Phone is Compatible

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out an update revealing that the app will soon stop working on a number of Android and iOS smartphones. WhatsApp said that it will no longer work on some Android and Apple phones except the compatible smartphones from November 1.

Those phones will no longer receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app. This is in order to focus its efforts on the latest generation smartphones and also to guarantee an optimal service of the app.

Which Devices will not Get WhatsApp Support After November 1?

Whatsapp announced that the devices whose operating system is equal to or lower than Android 4.0.3. Or, in the case of iPhone, devices with iOS 9 and earlier will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

Here is the complete list of smartphones that will be left without WhatsApp:

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2.

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7

Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

iOS: Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 6S, Apple iPhone 6S Plus,

WhatsApp said that it will stop supporting the app on these phones but the app will not stop working immediately.

What to do if You Have one of the above-mentioned smartphones?

In such a case, WhatsApp suggests changing to a more recent device model to continue using the app. Otherwise, users will not be able to enjoy the functions of the application. However, users can re-enable their accounts as soon as they switch to an eligible device.

To get your chat history safe, it is best to create a backup. Just follow these steps

Open WhatsApp and enter the menu of the 3 dots in the upper right corner.

Go to ‘Settings’ and then select ‘Chats’.

Click on ‘Chat Backup’ and then click on ‘Backup’.

If you are not in a position to change your phone, you can switch to other popular apps including Signal, Telegram or Facebook’s Messenger.

