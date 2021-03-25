Warp Charge: Difference between VOOC & Warp tech

Large-capacity batteries have been standard in all mobile categories in recent years. 4000mAh was once a number reserved for the lower and mid-range segments. However, as the story unfolds, with great strength comes great responsibility. We’ve witnessed a range of fast charging technologies over the years, including Quick Charge, Dash Charge, which has now been called Warp Charge, Oppo’s VOOC and SuperVOOC, which are now used by Realme.

Understand Fast Charging

A charge’s output is calculated in amperage and voltage. The amount of electricity flowing from the battery to the attached device is known as amperage (or current), while the frequency of the electric current is known as voltage. Wattage, or overall power, is calculated by multiplying volts by amps.

Most manufacturers either increase the amperage or change the voltage to make a battery charge quicker.

OnePlus Warp Charge

With the OnePlus 3, OnePlus launched its patented quick charging solution, Warp charge. Because of the insanely high charging rates it provided, Warp/Dash Charge may be said to have set a standard for fast charging at the time. You could get about 60% in about half an hour, which was amazing at the time.

Oppo’s VOOC technology, which had a 20W power level, was basically Warp Charge. While the difference was that it only adds 2W to QC 3.0.

One of the key advantages of the Warp Charge 30T is its ability to keep charging temperature low. OnePlus is promoting Warp Charge’s effectiveness in the region, claiming that the charging standard will provide a 52 percent charge in 30 minutes when gaming. With the screen turned off, the Warp Charge 30T will charge the battery from zero to 70 percent in 30 minutes, and from zero to full charge in an hour.

Oppo VOOC Charge

Oppo’s patented fast – charging standard is known as Vooc. The company has long been a pioneer in fast charging technology, and its 65W charger, which can totally charge the Reno series in just 31 minutes, currently holds the record for fastest charging time.

Oppo’s SuperVooc is available in different variants. The best is SuperVooc 2.0, which charges phones at 65W using 10V and 6.5A. By combining 10V of electrical force and 5A of electricity, SuperVooc achieves a maximum charge of 50W. With a nominal charging speed of 25W at 5V/5A, Vooc is the slowest of the lot.

Qualcomm Quick Charge

Qualcomm’s Quick Charge system charges the battery at a higher voltage to reduce charging time. Quick Charge 4.0 is 20 percent quicker and up to 30 percent more powerful than Quick Charge 3.0, and is completely compatible with the USB-C Power Delivery (PD) specification.

The strength of Qualcomm Quick Charge is that it could be used to fast-charge your smartphone with any QC compliant battery, and these can be found conveniently because the adaptors are not exclusive to one brand.

Now that Warp Charge supports both wired and wireless charging at 30 watts, the standard can go ahead for much faster charging speeds. In its 2020 Find X2 Pro flagship, OPPO launched 65W wired charging, and the format is expected to make its way to OnePlus phones in the near future.