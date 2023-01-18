Advertisement

According to a new leak, the highly-anticipated second season of Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be delayed. This is bad news for players who are desperately waiting for the new update. Last time, the company updated the Season 1 Reloaded on December 14th. However, this update only added a small amount of new content. The players were waiting for the update which was expected to release on 1st February. But now they have to wait a bit more.

Warzone 2 And Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Season 2 Delay

The leak comes by way of CodSploitz on Twitter. The same source has leaked Shop Bundles correctly in the past. He notes that the final Season 1 bundle is scheduled in the game files for February 2nd. The new end date in the game files is February 15th. If the leak is true, Season 2 will start on the 15th or 16th.

This is depressing for those of you who like playing this game regularly and are ready for some new content. We pray this leak would not come true and Season 2 lands when the Battle Pass timer says it’s coming, at the start of February. If it is delayed, let’s hope it means more content and fewer bugs at launch. Stay tuned for more updates.

