“Watch Fit” Huawei with Rectangular AMOLED Display

The Chinese company has unveiled Huawei Watch Fit as the new smartwatch. The new model in a rectangle shape, different from the current Huawei Watch which is round. As per reports, a single charge will provide 10 days of battery life. Smartwatches have various fast workouts for health-conscious and different modes of exercise. Huawei Watch Design includes 24/7 tracking of the GPS and heart rate.

Huawei Watch Fit price, availability & specifications details

The price is AED 399 (approx. Rs 18,000) for Huawei Watch Fit. The smartwatch will be available in the United Arab Emirates ( UAE) from 3 September. Information about its global rollout not made public yet. Huawei Watch Fit is available with four different silicone straps finishes (graphite black, mint green, cantaloupe orange, and cherry pink), and in black, silver, and rose gold cases.

Also Read: Apple Watch owners can try the public beta for watchOS 7

Huawei Watch Design comes pre-installed with six Always-On dials. Huawei already has its own watch face store, can get more watch faces from third-party developers. The watch offers 12 animated workouts to help you maintain health, including yoga, full-body stretching exercises, and the ripper.

It provides different exercises Including 11 experienced workout modes, including cycling, swimming, walking, and 85 personalized training modes, the watch offers 96 training modes. The smartwatch features even an AI heart rate algorithm to allow a customized experience. You may use the Huawei Fitness app directly to check your recorded health report from the smartphone’s from smart Watch.

Huawei Watch Design tracks regular moves, exercise times, and low to high-intensity workout times with colored circles close to the Apple Watch. This watch also has Huawei TruSeen 4.0 cardiac rate monitoring technology that helps you to track the heart rate in real-time. Moreover, blood oxygen levels (SpO2) may also be recorded. The sleep monitoring system Huawei TruSleep 2.0 can also measure the real-time condition of sleep.

Huawei Watch Fit is uniquely designed with a 1.4inch AMOLED screen with a 280×456 pixel resolution and a 2.5D curved glass protective cover and with slide and touch gesture support. The color display also has a pixel density of 326ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 70%. Moreover, the smartwatch has 4 GB of storage space in it

Huawei offers a six-axis IMU sensor with a gyroscope and an accelerometer. A heart rate sensor and an ambient light sensor are both provided with the smartwatch. Huawei Watch Fit will support SMS, incoming calls, and calendar applications with notifications. It may also provide social media apps with alerts. You may also use the watch to control the playback music on your mobile. It also provides temperature, alarm, timer, and stopwatch features.

Huawei offers an integrated Watch Fit battery that can usually run in GPS mode for ten days or 12 hours of backup time. It is also 5 ATM completely waterproof and Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0 compatible. The Huawei Watch Fit also measures 46x30x10.7 mm and weighs 21 grams.

Also Recommended: Fitbit Sense Watches: Keep Updated With Your Health