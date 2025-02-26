Cricket fans in Pakistan can now watch non-stop streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Jazz Monthly X Plus Offer. With 200GB of data, unlimited calling minutes, and exclusive access to the Tamasha app, this offer ensures you never miss a moment of the action.

Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live with Jazz Monthly X Plus Offer

For just Rs. 2,500 (load), Jazz users can subscribe to the Monthly X Plus Offer and get:

200GB of high-speed data – Perfect for streaming live matches, watching highlights, and staying updated.

200K handset insurance – Protects your smartphone from accidental damage.

Jazz minutes & more – Stay connected without worrying about call limits.

Exclusive access to ICC Champions Trophy live streaming on Tamasha – Watch matches seamlessly without buffering.

How to Activate the Offer?

Subscribing to the Jazz Monthly X Plus Offer is simple:

*Dial 872# from your Jazz SIM. Load Rs. 2,500 to activate the package. You can also activate the offer through the Jazz Simosa App. Download the Tamasha app from the Play Store or App Store. Log in with your Jazz number and start streaming ICC Champions Trophy matches live.

With Jazz’s 4G network, cricket lovers can stream matches in HD without interruptions. Whether you’re at home, work, or on the go, Jazz provides a seamless live sports experience. The Tamasha app ensures you have exclusive access to all Champions Trophy matches, so you don’t have to rely on unstable streams.

Our Thoughts

The Jazz Monthly X Plus Offer is the ultimate choice for cricket fans who want uninterrupted ICC Champions Trophy coverage. With 200GB of data, you can watch every match live on Tamasha, follow post-game analysis, and never miss a moment.

