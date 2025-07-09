Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Live – Galaxy Fold 7, Wearables, and AI Surprises Expected Today!

Samsung is all set to host its annual Galaxy Unpacked event today, July 9, in Brooklyn, New York. The launch begins at 10 AM ET (7 PM Pakistan Standard Time) and will be livestreamed globally on YouTube and Samsung’s official channels. This year’s theme, “Ultra Unfolds,” hints at major advancements in foldable phones, wearable tech, and artificial intelligence.

How to Watch the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025?

The event is expected to bring the spotlight to the next-generation foldables, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. According to reports, the Fold 7 may be Samsung’s thinnest foldable to date, measuring just 4.2 mm when unfolded. It could feature a large 8-inch inner display, 6a .5-inch cover screen, and a 200MP camera, along with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and up to 1TB of storage. Despite the slim design, it may still pack a 4,400 mAh battery, offering both power and portability.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to receive a noticeable upgrade with a larger 4.1-inch wraparound cover screen, a sleek 6.5 mm profile, and a 50MP camera. It may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip and come equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery. For those looking for a more affordable foldable option, Samsung is likely to announce the Z Flip 7 FE, which would offer trimmed-down specs but maintain the core design and functionality of its premium sibling.

Alongside phones, Samsung is anticipated to refresh its wearable lineup. The Galaxy Watch 8 series may include the standard model, a Classic variant with a rotating bezel, and a more rugged Watch Ultra 2. All three are expected to feature 64GB of internal storage, advanced health sensors, and improved battery performance. There’s also speculation that Samsung might tease Project Moohan, its long-rumored XR headset that could compete with Apple’s Vision Pro. While a full reveal may not happen today, even a short preview could confirm Samsung’s ambitions in mixed reality.

On the software side, the debut of One UI 8, based on Android 16, is also expected. This next version of Samsung’s user interface may bring new Galaxy AI features such as an upgraded Audio Eraser, smarter multitasking options, and a new Advanced Protection Mode to strengthen privacy and data security across devices.

Adding to the excitement are whispers of a futuristic tri-fold Galaxy device, which might be briefly showcased as a prototype. While there’s no confirmation of a release timeline, its appearance could signal Samsung’s next leap in foldable technology.

Preorders for the newly announced devices are likely to open immediately after the event, with shipping expected to begin on July 25. Early buyers may also benefit from bonuses like $50 discounts, trade-in credits, and exclusive bundles in select regions.

With cutting-edge hardware, upgraded AI, and a broader product ecosystem, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 could prove to be a major milestone for Samsung. Whether you’re interested in foldables, smartwatches, or future tech, today’s event will offer plenty to watch — and possibly, to wish for.

