Watch your Favourite Movies in Self Isolation Days with Zong 50GB Mega Data Offer

Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the government has imposed lockdown throughout Pakistan and has recommended us to stay at home to save ourselves and others. While people are quarantining themselves, telecom operators in Pakistan are stepping forward to launch such packages for people that help them remained connected to their loved ones and kill the time while staying at home. Like many others, Zong has come up with a brilliant idea to help people cope with the boring routine these days. It introduced Zong 50GB Mega Data Offer that helps people to watch their favourite movies.

Zong 50GB Mega Data Offer- Watch Anything you Want

With this Mega Data Offer, one can enjoy the highest mobile internet volume in any weekly bundle. Here are the offer details.

Offer Details and Incentives:

BUNDLE PRICE VOLUME VALIDITY Mega Data Offer Rs. 74.38 +Tax 50GB (1am – 9am) for 7 days 7 days HOW TO SUBSCRIBE Just dial *808# from your phone!

Zong 50GB Mega Data Offer-Terms and Conditions:

Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable:

Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge

Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies

Since movies are the best way to past time, this package is designed keeping in view the COIVID-19 emergency in the country. All operators should be praised for such initiatives and helping people to enjoy their stay at home rather than getting depressed with the ongoing situation of the country. The operators are also contributing to the people as a part of their social responsibility.

