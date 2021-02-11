Wateen Telecom collaborates with Huawei to launch Huawei NetEngine 8000 Series

Wateen Telecom Limited, Pakistan’s leading ICT Company, has joined hands with Huawei to provide an all-service, intelligent router platform designed for the 5G and cloud era. The Huawei NetEngine 8000 Series offer the only E2E 400GE routers, redefining intelligent IP networks with ultra-broadband and committed SLA giving customers a unique edge. Wateen Telecom is the leading system integrator of the NetEngine 8000 router developed by Huawei in this collaboration between the two companies.

The two leading organizations announced the NetEngine 8000’s launch at a first-of-its-kind online event that hosted over 100 participants. The event comprised of end-user participants from across various verticals in Pakistan including ISPs, large enterprises, telecos, SMEs, and the government sector. The virtual webinar featured an online exhibition that allowed participants to interact with industry experts from both Wateen Telecom and Huawei, recreating all the elements of an in-person seminar.

“As the world moves towards the 5G and cloud era, we have joined hands with Huawei to introduce this ground-breaking product bringing innovations in business and taking a step towards Wateen Telecom readiness in backhauling of 5G traffic. We are constantly exploring new channels to facilitate businesses and this partnership is a testament to that commitment,” said Farhan Haider, Director Technical at Wateen Telecom.

With this collaboration, Huawei’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed NetEngine 8000 Series will offer Wateen Telecom customers a wide range of industry-leading, next-generation routers designed around an ‘intent-driven’ philosophy that effectively liberates customers from unnecessary limitations and unlocks true network potentials.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Rafid Ilyas Deputy CTO, Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan said, “To be able to manage traffic growth and adopt new technologies, we need to deploy networks that offers flexibility and automation to address business needs for our customers, together with our partners, Huawei is determined and will continue contribute to innovate the technology.”

Wateen Telecom stands as the leading integrator of the NetEngine 8000 series in Pakistan and is geared to transform businesses by catering to their unique needs. This collaboration demonstrates Wateen Telecom’s position as an industry leader the key contributor of innovation and digital transformation in the country. This collaboration will play a crucial role in building a digitally connected world with intelligent solutions that benefit both organizations.