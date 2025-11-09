Wateen Telecom Secures 20-Year Renewal of Its Long Distance International (LDI) License from PTA

Wateen Telecom Limited, is pleased to announce that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed its Long Distance International (LDI) License for a 20-year term. The formal signing ceremony took place in Islamabad on November 6, 2025, attended by senior leadership from PTA and Wateen.

Over the past year, Wateen worked closely with PTA to amicably resolve the Access Promotion Contribution (APC) matter related to the Universal Service Fund (USF). The settlement was formalized through an order of the Sindh High Court dated October 22, 2025, endorsed by both the PTA and the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

The renewal underscores Wateen’s long-term commitment to advancing Pakistan’s ICT sector. As one of the company’s core operational assets, the LDI License enables the deployment of long-haul optical fiber infrastructure and the delivery of nationwide IP and voice traffic. With its extensive and growing fiber footprint, Wateen continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s digital backbone and supporting emerging technologies, including the upcoming 5G rollout.

Adil Rashid, CEO of Wateen Telecom, stated:

“The renewal of our LDI License is a testament to Wateen’s consistent compliance, operational excellence, and contribution to Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. It reinforces our commitment to expanding the country’s connectivity backbone and supporting national 5G readiness through the fiber infrastructure essential for future networks. Wateen remains dedicated to empowering CMOs, enterprises, and government institutions in their digital transformation journeys and driving sustainable technological progress.”

This milestone distinguishes Wateen as a compliant, responsible, and forward-looking leader in Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape — particularly at a time when several other LDI operators remain mired in APC disputes with pending license renewals. Wateen’s leadership in resolving such matters proactively demonstrates its institutional strength and reinforces its position as a key national fiber backbone enabling 5G readiness and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Also Read: PTA Seeks to End PKR 72 Billion LDI Dispute, Sends Settlement Plan to IT Ministry