Wave goodbye to Samsung Galaxy Note lineup for a Year

It seems that Samsung has no plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup anymore. While the company has said that it will introduce smartphones from this family next year, but the report from South Korea suggests something else. The report reveals that Samsung has completely removed Note Series from its product planning for 2022. Behind this, the main reason is its shifted focus towards the foldable.

The shift towards foldable is justified as when we look at the stats we can see the growing graph of demand. The stats revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20 series got 12.7 and 9.7 million orders in 2019 and 2020 as compared to the Galaxy Z Fold that alone got up to 13 million. It is clear from the stats that the interest of users is shifting from the Note series to Flip and Fold devices from the company.

Wave goodbye to the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup for a Year

While Note was one of the best-selling smartphones, the foldable smartphones from the company have come like a storm.

Moreover, the report also says that Samsung is halting the production of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in 2022, however it is expected that these models will not be released for a year.

So for now if you are planning to buy a device, keep your eye on the foldable lineup next year and if your budget is low, keep looking for a mid-range device.

