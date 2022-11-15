Wave Goodbye to ‘Twitter for iPhone’ label

The ‘Twitter for iPhone’ label is going to end which means now celebrities can now pretend to like Android devices from their iPhone and not get “Twitter for iPhone” under their tweet. It is not a big change at least not somewhat like paid verification badge and massive layoff. However, removing this label will also end our years of entertainment for us.

While announcing the end of this label, Elon Musk said that , “Literally no one even knows why we did that,”. While Trump is right but this line actually helped users find who was lying while tweeting.

Samsung would be the one celebrating the demise of this line. Samsung has often made mistakes when it comes to PR. Once while announcing the Samsung Unpacked Event and revealing the marvelous devices company is going to launch, its marketing team did the worst blunder by posting a tweet from iPhone. Just under the tweet, the “Tweeted by iPhone” label appeared which was quite embarrassing for the company.