Wave Goodbye to ‘Twitter for iPhone’ label
The ‘Twitter for iPhone’ label is going to end which means now celebrities can now pretend to like Android devices from their iPhone and not get “Twitter for iPhone” under their tweet. It is not a big change at least not somewhat like paid verification badge and massive layoff. However, removing this label will also end our years of entertainment for us.
While announcing the end of this label, Elon Musk said that , “Literally no one even knows why we did that,”. While Trump is right but this line actually helped users find who was lying while tweeting.
Samsung would be the one celebrating the demise of this line. Samsung has often made mistakes when it comes to PR. Once while announcing the Samsung Unpacked Event and revealing the marvelous devices company is going to launch, its marketing team did the worst blunder by posting a tweet from iPhone. Just under the tweet, the “Tweeted by iPhone” label appeared which was quite embarrassing for the company.
Or the time that T-Mobile’s CEO enthused about the Samsung Note 3 and nobody believed him, because of that line. One time, Blackberry’s brand ambassador, Alicia claimed that her account was hacked after tweeting from her iPhone.
Huawei hired Gal Godot to speak about their phones but that also didn’t go well. Her “Twitter from iPhone” message was deleted and reposted from an Android phone instead.
Well, this all was for fun. But Twitter is letting go of this label as it has no use according to Elon Musk. So end of entertainment as well.
