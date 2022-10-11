Wave Goodbye to Twitter’s Clickable Hashtags

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Oct 11, 2022
Wave Goodbye to Twitter's Clickable Hashtags

Twitter is working on reducing clickable hashtags on its platform. do you find it confusing? If yes, we are in the same boat.

To me, clickable hashtags are very important. By clicking on one hashtag, you are automatically you are directed to other relevant tweets with which you can gather more information. Due to this, other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram also have the same functionality. Keeping in view all this, it seems quite confusing why Twitter is working on reducing this feature. I am clueless about it!

Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot revealing an experiment to change how hashtags work on Twitter.  He noted that in the coming days, Hashtags will be without clickable links. Only those hashtags will be clickable that contain branded hashtags such as #OneTeam and #Periscope since these brands pay to add an icon next to hashtags for a while to promote themselves.

The tweet above shows a tweet with a single hashtag and nothing else. Since the hashtag in the tweet is just a simple word and not affiliated with any brand, it is not clickable and appears to be like normal text and nothing else. It seems to be another way of monetization and nothing else but it is quite an odd move.

Twitter is not just a money-making app, it has the social responsibility of building communities and keeping each other connected. Keeping in view the usefulness of this feature, it seems that the app is committing a big mistake. No one needs sponsored hashtags and thankGod they can be removed from the sidebar. While this overall thing seems bad, Twitter has not responded to it and might be possible that it is just testing and going to revert back the test in the future.

Also Read: Twitter Stops users from Taking Screenshots- Give other options Instead

Fizza AtiqueLast Updated: Oct 11, 2022
Photo of Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique

Fizza Atique is a Tech writer specializing in the intersection of tech and culture. She likes photography, VR, electronic music, coffee, and baking.
Back to top button
>
×