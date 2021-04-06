Wave Goodbye to Yahoo Answers

Sad News! Yahoo Answers is shutting down. Yahoo announced that its Q&A platform, Yahoo Answers will shut down on May 4. After April 20, users will not be able to post questions and answers on the site. The company has announced this news on the Yahoo Answers site. The message on the top of the screen reveals the end of its tenure.

This platform was launched in June 2005. The site was famous for memes and funny wrong answers. People users visit this to laugh their hearts out.

The FAQs page linked with this announcement also revealed that users will be able to read previous questions and answers between April 20 and May 4. After this date, this Q&A platform will be shut down completely.

Before the complete shutdown of Yahoo Answers on April 20, users can download all of their yahoo answers data by going to this link .

“Your content must be requested before June 30, 2021,” Yahoo says.

“We launched Yahoo Answers sixteen years ago to help people around the world connect and share information,” begins Yahoo’s message. “With you and millions of other users, we built the best place on the web to ask and answer questions on a variety of topics, creating a community of global knowledge sharing. While we could not have been prouder of what we accomplished together, we are reaching out today to let you know that we have decided to shut down it on May 4th, 2021. While it was once a key part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed. “To that end, we have decided to shift our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise of providing premium trusted content.”

Though most of the users will not be affected by Yahoo’s decision, the company still wants feedback from users regarding this decision. Users can share their feedback on [email protected]

