Waze has a hidden Monster emoticon

Mapping app Waze, purchased by Google in 2013, had got 30 funny emoticons to represent the current moods. Among 30 in number, some of the mood choices include Funny, Sunny, Zombified, Wild, Chill, Furious, Geeky, Happy, Loved-up, Sneaky, Eco-friendly, Proud, Sad, Skeptical, Shy, Carsick, Zen and Speedy. There is a surprise for users and some Monster emoticon is hidden somewhere in the app.

Users can change this mood by opening the app and tapping on the search box placed at the bottom left of the screen. Click on your name at the top of the screen in order to go to My Waze Screen. By clicking on the mood, one can easily select on your emoticon. These mood emoticons were launched some months back; however, now we have just got amazing news.

Here’s how to get Monster Emoticon on Waze App?

According to the latest revelation, there is a hidden “Monster Mood” emoticon that can be selected by tapping in a code. To get this monster emoji, you need to update your Waze app from google play store or app store. When you are done, you need to open the app and tap on the search. You need to type ##@morph under your name instead of adding a destination.

When you are done, you will see a purple monster having one eye, and it will be automatically selected just above your name on My Waze Page. Isn’t it easier? While Waze has assured users that it will soon be going to add more emojis, this is the cutest monster emoji, no doubt.

. “There is such an expansive world there for us to dig into, with so many unique emotions and feelings that we can represent through the Moods (our first set of 30 is just the beginning). We want to represent all different types of people in all different moments on their journey, and make people smile…even when there might not be much to smile about.”