We May Never See A Foldable Nothing Phone: Here’s Why?
It would not be wrong to say that 2023 has been the year of foldable phones. Google, OnePlus, OPPO, Motorola, Xiaomi, and even the tech giant Samsung, all are in a race to introduce new foldable phones. You can say there’s hardly a smartphone maker that’s not launching a foldable device this year. Isn’t it? However, the newcomer Nothing thinks quite different from the others. The company doesn’t appear to be in a rush to jump onto the bandwagon. It means there are very low chances to see a foldable Nothing phone. Let’s dig into it.
Will Foldable Nothing Phone Ever Launch?
We had already got a few rumors regarding a foldable phone by Nothing. However, Nothing Chief Carl Pei recently spoke about the company’s disinterest in launching a foldable phone putting the rumors to rest. According to Carl Pei:
“Foldable phones are niche products.”
When Nothing Ceo was asked about the company’s plans to launch a foldable phone, he said, “Not anytime soon.” He further added:
“It’s good that some people are building it, but if you look at how the foldable handsets are evolving, they are all the same again. If you don’t see the logo anymore, you hide the logo on the foldable, I don’t think a consumer can really tell them apart,”
The point worth mentioning here is that he does not think consumers walk around saying, hey, I wish my phone could fold. According to him, the manufacturers are pushing this innovation onto the consumers. His stance regarding foldable Phones is a clear indication that we will not see a Nothing foldable phone quite soon. Maybe never. The executive has put an end to all rumors swirling regarding a potential foldable phone from Nothing. However, let me tell you that the direction of the wind changes very quickly in the tech industry. If not soon, there will be nothing stopping Nothing from launching a foldable next year or the year after that. What do you think? 😉