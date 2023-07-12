We May Never See A Foldable Nothing Phone: Here’s Why?

When Nothing Ceo was asked about the company’s plans to launch a foldable phone, he said, “Not anytime soon.” He further added:

“It’s good that some people are building it, but if you look at how the foldable handsets are evolving, they are all the same again. If you don’t see the logo anymore, you hide the logo on the foldable, I don’t think a consumer can really tell them apart,”

The point worth mentioning here is that he does not think consumers walk around saying, hey, I wish my phone could fold. According to him, the manufacturers are pushing this innovation onto the consumers. His stance regarding foldable Phones is a clear indication that we will not see a Nothing foldable phone quite soon. Maybe never. The executive has put an end to all rumors swirling regarding a potential foldable phone from Nothing. However, let me tell you that the direction of the wind changes very quickly in the tech industry. If not soon, there will be nothing stopping Nothing from launching a foldable next year or the year after that. What do you think? 😉