While the iPad Pro series has seen a few small updates in recent months, little has changed since the current-generation design language debuted in 2018. According to a new source, this may soon change as Apple prepares a “big iPad Pro revamp” for next year.’

Possible New Upgrades:

In recent times, a number of rumors were circulating on the web regarding the new iPad Pro’s design. As per the new rumors, Apple may redesign the iPad Pro with a glass back instead of the present aluminum unibody. The leaks further indicate that Apple is also considering adding MagSafe charging to the iPad Pro series, similar to the iPhone’s MagSafe technology. Also, this is not the first time we’ve heard that Apple intends to switch the iPad Pro to OLED panels. Analyst Ross Young has stated that the first iPad Pro with OLED will be released in 2024 alongside an OLED-equipped MacBook Air. There are also rumors that Apple is considering expanding the size of the iPad lineup to include larger screen sizes, such as 14 or 16 inches. However, it is uncertain if these new screen sizes will emerge as part of this iPad Pro revamp.

We May See a Major Revamp to iPad Pro Lineup Next Year: Source

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts in the most recent issue of his Power On newsletter that this year will be a “light year” for the iPad lineup. Gurman asserts that we should not anticipate “anything noteworthy” for the iPad Pro, nor “significant improvements” for the iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Air.

Though in 2024, things will become more exciting. According to Gurman, Apple is preparing for a “significant redesign for the iPad Pro” that could launch in the spring of 2024. This redesign should feature an “updated appearance” and the introduction of OLED panels.

In this regard, Gurman further said,

I don’t see any major updates coming in 2023 to the entry-level models, the iPad mini or the Air. The iPad Pro for sure isn’t getting anything of note this year. Instead, look for a major iPad Pro revamp next spring, complete with an updated design and OLED screens for the first time.

