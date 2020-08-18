We must do more to prevent cybercrimes and make the Internet safe for Pakistanis: Aamir Ibrahim

With an ever-increasing data demand, being processed through mobile devices, computers, networks and the cloud, there is an urgent need for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and tech companies to exchange knowledge and best practices that can benefit the public in the ever-changing technology landscape, as per Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. He was speaking at a training session at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

Organized by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for its trainee officers from the Cybercrime Wing, the idea was to provide expert insights about cybersecurity threats that citizens and businesses face online.

The session highlighted the most common threats that people face online, including identify theft, hacking, financial fraud, harassment, defamation, cyber extortion and grey traffic, He mentioned how cyberattacks can disrupt business operations, cause loss of finances, and damage corporate physical and intellectual properties.

According to cyber security company RiskIQ, cybercriminals cost the global economy $2.9 million every minute last year, a total of $1.5 trillion. Cybersecurity is a hot topic across the world and a lot needs to be done in terms of training and technological upgradation to keep individuals and businesses secure, especially in Pakistan.

A digital ecosystem that is reliant on the telecom industry, requires that companies like Jazz share their practical experience for improved mutual collaboration with FIA. Building upon this, he mentioned how further analytics capabilities are being added to Jazz’s networks in a bid to serve cybercrimes’ forensics in the future.

During the session, the role of Jazz was also highlighted in leading industry-wide initiatives to support increased security throughout the entire mobile ecosystem.

Aamir Ibrahim concluded the session by appreciating the FIA cybercrime wing’s ongoing programmes in collaboration with industry stakeholders to make the internet safe for all, especially women and children, and raising public awareness to empower societies in the joint fight against cybercrime