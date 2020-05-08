We are living at the age of sitting and working from home, which has unlocked the doors to new areas of discovery like video conferences, online classes, web conferences and webinars.

In the initial days of the lockdown, various events like conferences and seminars were delayed by their organisers in the expectation of coming back to them later. But ‘later’ keep moving ahead to even more extensions and conditions didn’t seem to be returning to regular routine.

Webinars: The New Trending Thing During Lockdown

There was no other alternative but to opt for high-level telecommunications and embrace the streaming media technology. As they say, necessity is the mother of invention. Nevertheless, virtual events had been taking place well before social distancing and lockdowns, but not as abundant as they are today. First commenced the Learning Management System (LMS) tools for the sake of students to be able to attend online classes.

Suddenly, you are getting invitations to become a part of video conferences. Nobody needs to go to the venue, no one drives so no fuel is consumed. In addition to that, no expensive hall bookings are required. And everybody can join, in their trousers while wearing something more modest on top because normally when we are sitting in front of your webcam only the upper part of our body is visible.

One another thing that’s switching is not to expect anyone who may be sitting at home, to be able to meet you when you visit them. Because they may be busy in video conferencing with someone.

check out? Zoom User Base Grows to 300 Million Despite Security Backlash

Also, television talk shows are taking place on Google Hangouts or by utilising the Zoom app. Suddenly people from all over the globe are meeting and discussing ideas sitting face to face, even if it’s only on the computer or smartphone screen.