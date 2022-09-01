Apple Releases An Important iOS Update for iPhone 5s & 6

If you own an iPhone 6s or a later model, iOS 15 is compatible with your device, and you should be using the most recent version, iOS 15.6.1. In a similar vein, you ought to have already updated iPadOS 15.6.1 if you own an iPad of the 5th generation, an iPad mini of the 4th generation, or an iPad Air of the 4th generation.

Those who have an iPhone or iPad that is older than that, however, are limited to using iOS 12, which does not receive frequent upgrades. However, Apple releases updates to this operating system that have been around for years, and these updates include essential security patches. There are certain vulnerabilities that are of such grave concern that they must be patched as quickly as possible, even if just a few users are still using iPhones or iPads that were released more than six years ago.

However, iOS 12.5.6 precisely addresses the same major WebKit vulnerability that was addressed in iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1:

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

This is a particularly terrible security weakness, and it may already have been exploited in the wild. WebKit is the browser engine that is utilized by Safari as well as all other internet browsers on iPhone and iPad.

This means that anyone still on iOS 12 on an older iPhone or iPad should immediately launch the Settings app, navigate to General and tap on Software Update, and install iOS 12.5.6.

