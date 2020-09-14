The offer is not itself new. Jazz has Updated its Weekly Mega Plus Offer. The offer now gives you more data at more price without any time limit. You can now get 24GB data instead of 20GB. Moreover, you can subscribe to this offer in Rs. 267 instead of Rs. 240. Not only this, With Weekly Mega Plus Offer Get Free Subscription of Jazz TV app. Here are the details of the package.

Jazz Updates its Weekly Mega Plus Offer

Offered Incentives:

24 GB

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *453#

Price:

Users can get Weekly Mega Plus package in just Rs. 267

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days only

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

DATA usage on Jazz TV is not free and DATA will be consumed from within the bundle MBs

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

StarzPlay is also available on Weekly Mega Plus

