Welcome Spooky Season With Fortnite Halloween Update

The new update has brought now a DJ hanging out at the Reality Tree, and players can perform a ritual to get access to an item called “howler claws” that transform them in the werewolf. With the claws attached, you’ll have a sense of ability to find other players, a new melee attack, and a double jump as well. It sounds quite similar to the wraith-like abilities from 2020. Isn’t it?

On the other hand, the update also brings:

a new Zero Build version of the classic horde rush mode

the return of Halloween-themed items like candy and a pumpkin launcher

a handful of quests to unlock free in-game items.

The so-called Fortnitemares will run from now until November 1st. Fortnite kicked off its latest season almost a month ago. It includes new features like metallic things that can turn you into a chrome blob. If you are a Fortnite fan, do share with us other exciting features that have arrived with the new update. Stay tuned!

