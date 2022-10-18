Welcome Spooky Season With Fortnite Halloween Update
Keep calm as the spooky season has arrived in Fortnite. The most recent Fortnite Halloween update has come with Fortnitemares, the annual Halloween event, and the ability to turn into a werewolf. So, Fortnite fans, are you ready??
The Fortnite Halloween Update Has Arrived
The new update has brought now a DJ hanging out at the Reality Tree, and players can perform a ritual to get access to an item called “howler claws” that transform them in the werewolf. With the claws attached, you’ll have a sense of ability to find other players, a new melee attack, and a double jump as well. It sounds quite similar to the wraith-like abilities from 2020. Isn’t it?
On the other hand, the update also brings:
- a new Zero Build version of the classic horde rush mode
- the return of Halloween-themed items like candy and a pumpkin launcher
- a handful of quests to unlock free in-game items.
The so-called Fortnitemares will run from now until November 1st. Fortnite kicked off its latest season almost a month ago. It includes new features like metallic things that can turn you into a chrome blob. If you are a Fortnite fan, do share with us other exciting features that have arrived with the new update. Stay tuned!
