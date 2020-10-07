Western Digital extends product portfolio in Pakistan

Western Digital Corporation, a global data infrastructure leader, has reinforced its commitment to the Pakistani market with the introduction of a new range of data storage devices. The products are poised to expand Western Digital’s existing product portfolio in Pakistan and allow local consumers to access a wider range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products including four times faster NVMe internal SSD. The launch event was held via a virtual press conference at a local hotel in Karachi.

With the increasing digitization in Pakistan over recent years, the country has evolved its IT sector by introducing the latest technological innovations. This has created an opportunity for global leading technology brands to expand their presence and for Western Digital to offer its premium quality storage devices along with sales support from its authorized dealers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales director for Middle East & Pakistan, Western Digital stated “Western Digital has long been at the forefront of game-changing innovations and offering a range of premium-quality storage solutions. The essence behind this is to help our consumers capture, preserve, access and transform data with complete peace of mind. We have seen the potential in the Pakistani market and are excited to see that the consumers’ trust already exists in our products. We aim to uphold and further strengthen our bond with our customer base and in due time bring more innovative products to Pakistan.”

Western Digital’s product line includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand™ flash drive, SanDisk Ultra™ Dual Drive , microSD™ and SD™ cards (SanDisk Extreme™ and SanDisk Extreme PRO™). The portfolio also encompasses a wide variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to the award-winning WD Blue™ solid state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN550 NVMe™ SSD. With such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Pakistani customers through its efficient aftersales services.

Adding on to the consumer storage portfolio, the SanDisk Extreme™ microSDXC™ UHS-I card, one of the world’s first 1TB cards in the world; SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; and the SanDisk Ultra Luxe™ USB 3.1 Flash Drive also available with capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB; are all now available and enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Pakistan.* Each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.

Western Digital is enabling a bigger, faster experience in its portfolio with new solutions that give consumers an excellent combination of performance and capacity so they can do more with the rich content they capture.

*1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.