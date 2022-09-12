What Does Top Bar Android Phone Symbols Mean?

With each major Android update, it appears that the top bar android phone symbols are shuffled, sometimes changing the look or vanishing totally. Do not worry if you do not understand what any of these icons imply. You’re not alone! We are here to assist in deciphering these top bar android phone symbols. As android smartphone manufacturers change the user interface on their smartphones, even the most frequently used icons may vary between brands. In addition, there is a good possibility that you are reading this post because you cannot make sense of a certain icon on your smartphone.

What Is the Top Bar on Android?

Status Bar:

The top bar on Android is the horizontal row of icons at the top of the screen. The top right corner displays the device’s status, while the top left displays app notifications. By swiping down from the top of your screen, you may access a variety of familiar functions, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data, and even location and battery saving. The fast settings window can also be customized as well.

Tap one of these to activate or deactivate the function. While the tool is activated, an icon symbolizing it will appear beside the battery icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Try activating and disabling Wi-Fi on your device, and you will notice that the symbol in your top bar will appear and vanish accordingly. The status bar will allow you to know the status of your device quickly.

Notifications Bar:

The upper left corner of your screen is allocated for notification alerts, thus the symbols that display here often correspond to an app. This gesture reveals a lot of information, an example of which includes recent screenshots, a WhatsApp message, Facebook notifications, and email alerts. You can then click on the notification to open the corresponding app or simply swipe to the right or left to dismiss the notification.

Modern Android versions allow users to respond directly to the notification without the need to open the app that sent the notification. For example, you can reply to a WhatsApp message from within the notification bar without the need to open WhatsApp app.

Here is the list of top bars on different smartphone brands and user interfaces.

Top Bar Android Phone Symbols on Samsung (One UI)

The user guide for Samsung contains a list of symbols typically displayed on the notification bar.

Common icons on Samsung smartphones using OneUI include the following:

Top Bar Android Phone Symbols on Xiaomi/ Redmi/ Poco:

Here are the Xiaomi smartphone status icons that are used most frequently. These icons will appear on nearly all MIUI-powered smartphones manufactured by the company. Furthermore, it is also pertinent to mention here that it also includes subbrands such as Poco and Redmi.

Top Bar Android Phone Symbols on OxygenOS:

These are the icons that will appear on OnePlus smartphones running the company’s custom Android skin, OxygenOS.

Huawei/ Honor (EMUI) Status Bar Andoird:

Honor may have separated from Huawei, but some of you may still be using EMUI-powered Honor devices in 2022. The following table lists the EMUI status icons that are most regularly used.

These icons are the typical icons found on Huawei and Honor smartphones running EMUI from Huawei.

Stock Android:

If you’re an Android enthusiast who enjoys the stock Android experience, you likely possess either a Google Pixel smartphone or one of the numerous other devices that offer the stock Android experience. Nokia, Motorola, Sony, and even Asus are among the companies that provide users with the stock Android experience.

Top bar Android 11 & Top Bar Android 12:

Google’s Android 11 includes some of the most popular notification icons. Below is a list of some of the icons that you will see on standard Android. While these are Android 11 icons, the majority of them have remained unchanged since Android 10 and will not change on Android 12.

