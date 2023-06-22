What Important instructions were given to NITB by Federal Minister? Discover more!

Recently, the fourth meeting of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) was conducted at of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom. The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin ul Haque. The primary emphasis was given to the promotion of ‘Made in Pakistan’ products to increase the exports of the country.

The minister instructed the NITB to market ‘Made in Pakistan’ products at both domestic and international levels to make it a globally unique brand. Furthermore, the Chairman and Board Members greeted the recently elected CEO of NITB, Babar Majid Bhatti. The board also rendered information regarding the steps taken by the CEO, who took charge on April 10.

During the meeting, the minister urged the CEO to not compromise on merit in any case. Furthermore, he showed hope that the CEO would help NITB to achieve its goals with his skillset and expertise.

Furthermore, the minister asserted that as NITB got autonomous status and therefore, its responsibilities have also risen. Keeping that in mind, the board should market its products in an effective manner both at domestic and international levels so that ‘Made in Pakistan’ becomes a global thing.

Members of the meeting:

Secretary IT Navid A. Shaikh, Secretary NTISB Mansoor Sehgal, JEA Science & Technology Zawwar Hussain, former Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Director General to Minister Aftab Rashid attended the meeting while Director General Admin and HR Imran Haider and Director General Telecom Faisal Ratiyal assisted NITB.

