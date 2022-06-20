What is a USI Stylus?

Some of the most popular styluses, such as the Apple Pencil and Samsung S-Pen, are exclusively compatible with the smartphones of their respective manufacturers. However, USI is attempting to alter that. So here’s all you need to know about the standard and what USI styluses have to offer. First of all, here is the intro to the USI stylus:

What is stylus

If you’ve ever used a touchscreen to fill out papers or draw, you know how difficult it is to use your finger. Even signing your own name might be clumsy and difficult. When it comes to any type of task, using a pen on a screen may be incredibly beneficial.

The term “USI” stands for “Universal Stylus Initiative,” and it is a group of technology businesses trying to broaden the usage of active styluses on any touchscreen device. This is due to USI certification, which allows pen devices to function with additional goods.

Types of Stylus

The newer capacitive touchscreen devices, notably the iPhone, caused styluses to fall out of favour for a few years, this input method is still in use. Styluses are being supported on more devices than ever before. After all, they provide a degree of accuracy that is simply not feasible with fingertips.

On the market, there are two kinds of styluses: Active and Passive. Passive styluses are essentially finger substitutes. As a consequence, they will operate on most capacitive screen smartphones but will be ineffective. On the other hand, active styluses are far more complex, with capabilities like pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and more. So, they are limited to devices that support their stylus protocol.

As a result, the market for Active USI Stylus Pen is fragmented. You can’t just buy a great stylus and expect it to operate on all of your touchscreen devices, even if they enable pen input.

However, the USI, or Universal Stylus Initiative, is attempting to address this issue. It is a business organisation that creates and maintains an open standard for interoperable active styluses. It provides a standardised signalling mechanism as well as a communications protocol for styluses and touchscreen devices.

How does it facilitate the Smartphone and tab users?

A USI stylus is any pen that adheres to this specification. And it works with any USI-enabled touchscreen device, independent of platform, manufacturer, or form format. So, whether you purchase a USI stylus or receive one with your device, it will operate with any USI-enabled device.

USI technology is available on dozens of Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, CTL, HP, Lenovo, NEC, and Samsung as of May 2022. On the Chromium project website, you can get a generally up-to-date list of all USI-capable USI Stylus Pen for Chromebooks. Similarly, Logitech, J5Create, HP, Lenovo, Penoval, and other companies sell a variety of USI styluses. Also, there is a number of Smartphones with USI stylus available in the market.

Other than Chromebooks, USI has not been extensively adopted on other devices. One reason for this is a lack of support from Apple and Microsoft, which are responsible for some of the world’s largest platforms.

The USI Specification

The fundamental active stylus capabilities were included in the USI 1.0 specification, which was the standard’s initial release in 2016. It supported 256 colours, 4096 pressure sensitivity levels, and nine-axis inertia measurements. However, the USI standard remained unchanged for over six years. Starting a result, as of May 2022, the market will only have styluses and devices that support USI 1.0.

The USI 2.0 is the next edition of the specification, which was ultimately released in February 2022. It adds a number of intriguing but optional enhancements to the standard. One of the attractions is NFC wireless charging capabilities. This implies that NFC-enabled smartphones will be able to wirelessly charge the USI styluses, eliminating the need for AAAA batteries or clunky USB charging.

Furthermore, the USI 2.0 specification increases the colour palette from 256 to over 16 million colours and improves tilt functionality. Finally, it adds support for in-cell displays.

In-cell is a touchscreen display technology that eliminates the layer of glass between the display stack and touch components to make the overall screen smaller. USI technology can now be applied on a larger variety of devices thanks to in-cell display support.

The first USI 2.0-compliant gadgets and styluses are projected to hit the market in 2022.

Advantages of USI Stylus over Traditional Stylus

The USI standard has a number of benefits over Traditional Stylus. Unlike standard active styluses, which only allow for one-way communication from the stylus to a device, USI allows for two-way communication. As a result, the stylus and the touchscreen device may communicate with one another, allowing for the updating of parameters in the stylus from the device or the loading of stored parameters from the stylus to the device.

A USI stylus, for example, may remember your ink colour or stroke preference from one device and transport it across to another USI-compliant device.

USI also includes multi-pen functionality, which works similarly to multi-touch on a smartphone. As a result, USI-enabled displays may accept input from numerous styluses at the same time. This is especially helpful on large-screen items like interactive whiteboard displays. Furthermore, USI styluses do not require any pairing. You select a USI pen, and it just works.

Conclusion

A USI stylus is currently useless unless you own a Chromebook that supports the USI protocol. It is incompatible with touchscreen devices that do not support the USI protocol, such as iPads and Microsoft Surface tablets.

Despite the fact that the first USI styluses were released over three years ago, the standard has yet to gain traction outside of Chromebooks. And, until USI extends beyond Chromebooks, USI styluses will become a niche product, far from their goal of becoming universal styluses. However, you may be able to effect change by purchasing a USI-compatible Chromebook.

