What is an eSIM and How to Setup a Jazz eSIM card?

What is an eSIM card?

eSIM is a superior SIM technology which is implanted in your smartphone in order to activate your mobile number without having to insert a physical SIM. With the help of eSIM, users can digitally activate their phone number and also able to save multiple phone numbers. For example, in Pakistan, the country’s best telecom provider Jazz is facilitating the people with its eSIM service. Actually, eSIM enables Jazz customers to switch between various Jazz numbers without the trouble of changing physical SIMs. eSIM basically operates by activating eSIM IMEI on your smartphone.

Who can use an eSIM?

In order to use an eSIM, an individual will require a telecom provider that offers it and also must have a compatible smartphone that can support this technology. Some of the major telecom providers that are offering SIM support includes Jazz 4G in Pakistan, AT&T in the US, EE in the UK, and along with them there are more than 120 telecom providers around the world that offer eSIM support.

Some of the devices which are compatible with eSIM include the iPhone 12 range, the Pixel 5, and some smarter devices like the Apple Watch.

How to Setup an eSIM card?

To set up an eSIM, it is dependent on what kind of device you’ve got and whether you purchase it with a cellular plan or added your plan separately. Purchase the cellular plan separately, and you will be getting an eSIM activation card that will be comprised of a QR code that you need to scan on your smartphone.

For Apple users:

Visit the Settings of your smartphone. Afterwards, go to the Cellular or Mobile Data and then add Cellular Plan. Afterwards, scan the code when aroused as illustrated in the image.

For Android Users:

The android users can set up their eSIM from the settings menu. Then go to Network & internet and tap on Add. Afterwards, follow the given instructions and select Use 2 Numbers when prompted. If you have selected an eID then you will be able to download your eSIM profile without scanning anything.

How to register and activate Jazz eSIM?

First, you will need to visit any Jazz Business centre to register for eSIM on your number

Following registration, you will receive a QR code on a voucher.

Then you will need to Scan the QR code in your phone’s setting and you will be registered

After registration, you need to connect your phone to the internet. Go to Settings then Cellular an tap on “Add Cellular Plan” and the camera of your phone will automatically open a to scan the QR code. Consequently, your Jazz eSIM will be active in 5 minutes.

Point to remember:

For a limited time, Jazz is offering eSIM activation free of charge from all Jazz Business Centers.

Check out? Jazz introduces eSIM technology with Gemalto Subscription Management Platform