What is an HEIC File and its Advantages?

HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Format), also known as HEIF (High-Efficiency Image File Format), is a file format used for storing images and image sequences. It was developed by the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) and was standardized in 2015 as part of the MPEG-H Part 12 specification. HEIC is designed to provide efficient compression and high-quality image storage, especially for photographs taken with modern smartphones and cameras.

Advantages of HEIC:

1. Efficient Compression: HEIC employs advanced compression techniques, such as the High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) codec, which allows it to store images at a smaller file size while maintaining high image quality. This is particularly useful for devices with limited storage capacity.

2. Better Quality: HEIC supports a wider range of colour depths and advanced image features, like 10-bit and 16-bit colour, as well as support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) images. This results in better image quality compared to older formats like JPEG.

3. Multiple Images and Animations: HEIC can store multiple images and even short animations in a single file, which can be useful for creating image sequences or animated images.

4. Lossless and Lossy Compression: HEIC supports both lossless and lossy compression, allowing users to choose between preserving image quality or reducing file size, depending on their needs.

5. Metadata and Transparencies: HEIC supports metadata storage, including information about the image, editing history, and even location data. Additionally, HEIC supports transparency, making it suitable for images with transparent backgrounds.

6. Efficient Storage: Since modern devices capture images with increasing resolution and complexity, HEIC’s efficient compression helps save space on storage devices.

The purpose of the HEIC file format is to address the limitations of older image formats like JPEG, which although widely used, can result in larger file sizes and potential quality loss due to its compression techniques.

Who created HEIC?

HEIC was created by the Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG), a working group of experts that develop standards for compression, decompression, processing, and coded representation of moving pictures, audio, and their combination. The development of HEIC was part of the MPEG-H Part 12 specification, which aimed to provide better efficiency and quality for images and image sequences.

HEIC File Extensions:

While Apple only uses the .heic format on iPhones and tablets, several other associated extensions exist. For example, Canon and Sony prefer .hif. The rest of the file extensions are .heif, .heifs, .heics, .avifs, .avif, .avci, and .avcs.

How to transfer iPhone photos as JPG, not HEIC?

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to transfer your HEIC image files to a Mac or PC. All you have to do is set up compatible file sharing in your iPhone’s settings. Here’s an easy step-by-step guide.

Navigate to your iPhone’s settings.

Tap Photos.

Scroll down to Transfer to Mac or PC and tap on Automatic. This will transfer photos and videos in a compatible format. Photos will become JPGs before transferring.

It’s worth noting that HEIC might not be universally supported by all software and devices, especially older ones. However, many modern devices and software applications do support HEIC. There are tools available to convert HEIC files to more widely recognized formats like JPEG for compatibility purposes.

See Also: 15 Best Kodi Live TV Addons For 2023- Working Addons