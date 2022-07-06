What Is Dark Web & How To Access It?

The Dark Web seems a very scary term. It is actually a part of the internet that isn’t visible to search engines. You need to use an anonymizing browser called Tor to access it.

What Is Dark Web?

In order to understand it, we need to look into its terminology first. The internet comprises of three parts that are discussed down below:

The surface web is the part of the internet that is being used by most of us every day. It’s basically accessible through regular browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.

The deep web consists of pages and databases that are only meant for a particular group of people within an organization.

The dark web is intentionally hidden and requires a specific browser to access it named as TOR.

How to Access Dark Web?

The Onion Router is the browser that is required to access it. It is known as Tor. It was actually developed for and by the United States Naval Research Laboratory, in order to ​“protect American intelligence.” It routes your web page requests through a series of proxy servers operated by thousands of volunteers around the globe. Furthermore, it renders your IP address unidentifiable and untraceable.

Keep in your mind that browsing this web can be exciting, but it’s also a dangerous affair. Be careful while accessing it. If you will not be careful and will not take the right security measures, you’ll risk infecting your computer with malware or spyware. Another crucial thing is to use a solid antivirus and a VPN connection when browsing the web. Surfshark is one of the good, affordable VPNs that keeps your data and identity secure.

Is Dark Web Legal? Does It work on mobile?

There is still no law around the globe that prevents you from browsing the dark web. However, on the other hand, a lot of the activity is genuinely illegal on it. It includes a lot of scams, but there are a lot of legit operations too.

The second part of the question is about its use on mobile. Yes, it does work on mobile. You can simply download Tor and a VPN on your mobile in order to access Dark Web On Mobile. You can also browse Orbot and Orfox. However, the question that arises here is whether you should do it or not? Both in terms of security and general safety, PCs and laptops are far more adept at protecting you as compared to mobile phones. If you’re a very curious person who wants to know more about the web, then you can also look at the hidden wiki, which isn’t on the dark web but is about it. It can get you a sense of what might be lurking down there. Also Read: German Federal Police Takes Down Dark Web Marketplace Hydra