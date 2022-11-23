What Is Hate Speech On Social Media According To PTA?

It is a fact that people nowadays use digital technologies for everyday activities. All we need is guidance on the risks young people and children might face online. Don’t worry! PTA has recently shared some pieces of advice on how to stay secure and responsible to maintain a positive digital footprint. Today, I am going to share PTA Guidelines regarding hate speech on social media. Let’s get started.

What Is Hate Speech On Social Media?

Online hate is defined as any hateful post about a person or community based on race, religion, ethnicity, disability, or gender. It is considered to be an unlawful act as per Pakistani law. Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 PECA defines hate speech as:

Information through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith sectarian or racial hatred.

The law regarding hate speech has been designed to protect the dignity of groups and communities. Young people and children are especially vulnerable to online hate if they are:

struggling with a sense of identity

experiencing family problems or traumatic event

experiencing discrimination pertaining to disabilities, race, ethnicity, or sect.

Due to the anonymous nature of the internet, the effect of what has been said can not be seen until or unless someone leaves unpleasant or hateful comments. No doubt, it has an adverse effect on the users who are at the receiving end of such feedback. Hateful comments or reactions can have a very bad impact on users who are not mentally stable or are going through a rough phase in their lives. So, all young people and adults need to recognize and avoid online content that is harmful, blasphemous, or pornographic in order to prevent distress or emotional harm.

Also Check: New PTA Taxes for iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max (Nov 2022) (phoneworld.com.pk)