What Is Irony Machine & Its Significance In Modern Era?

Today, in this blog, I am going to discuss a very interesting piece of information. Have you ever heard of irony machine? Absolutely not! Don’t worry. I am going to introduce you all to this term as well as its significance. Let’s just get into this.

Language Model for Dialogue Applications known as Google’s LaMDA software is a sophisticated AI chatbot. It produces text in response to user input. One of the software engineers, Blake Lemoine revealed that LaMDA has achieved a long-held dream of AI developers that it has become sentient. Is he serious??? Anyhow, Lemoine’s bosses at Google disagreed, and suspended him from work. This all took place when Blake published his conversations with the machine online. All the other members claimed that he is being carried away and there is no such thing as sentiments in a machine. They claimed that LaMDA are simply pattern-matching machines that regurgitate variations on the data used to train them.

What Is Irony? Will There Be Any Machine Who can Detect Irony?

The irony is actually the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite. It involves saying one thing while meaning the opposite. The process of creating a machine that can detect it, let alone generate it, is not a simple task at all. However, if one succeeds in making such a machine, it will definitely bring a revolution in the tech world.

The irony machine can have a multitude of practical applications. Some of them are jotted down below:

Retailers can become very keen on so-called “opinion mining” and “sentiment analysis”, which uses AI to map not merely the content, but the mood of the reviewer’s comments. They can easily know whether their product is being praised or becoming a joke. So, all valuable information can be taken through it.

It can play an important role in content moderation on social media.

It can limit online abuse while protecting freedom of speech, will it not be helpful to know when someone is serious and when they are joking? Yes, of course.

We can determine instantly whether someone is serious, or just “being ironic”.

Last, but not least, the entire shadowy machinery of governmental and corporate surveillance that has grown up around new communications technologies will find the prospect of an irony detector extremely interesting.

