What is ROX? A new mobile network?

ROX is a new mobile service brand in Pakistan, launched by Jazz. It aims to provide Gen Z in Pakistan with digital offers and packages that serve their needs. ROX offers a wide range of “Vibe” bundles through which customers will enjoy easy onboarding and digital subscriptions from Jazz and partners. These include the streaming app Tamasha, the games app GameNow, and the music app Bajao, along with food delivery, ride-hailing, a discount aggregator, and ticket booking from partners.

Is ROX a new mobile network?

No, ROX isn’t a new mobile network; rather, it operates as a sub-brand of Jazz.

How does ROX work?

ROX works through a dedicated mobile app that offers a wide range of digital lifestyle services.

Download the App

Visit the official website of ROX by clicking on this link.

Afterward, scroll down to the bottom, where you will see a form.

Enter the information in the given form and click on submit to subscribe to ROX.

Is ROX similar to Talkshawk or Djuice?

There are similarities in the sense that they are all sub-brands operating under a major telco, offering tailored services to different segments of the population. However, ROX seems to focus more on addressing the needs of Gen Z in Pakistan through digital offers and packages.

Will ROX work on cellular networks other than Jazz?

No, it doesn’t work on any network other than Jazz.