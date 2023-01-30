Advertisement

A ransomware attack can be quite disastrous for a business. In this era of technology, it is necessary to use a threat detection and prevention system to make your businesses more secure and safe. The next question that came to mind is What is the best Threat protection Against Ransomware? AV-TEST tested some of the most well-known threat protection against 10 separate scenarios in which ransomware could come into play.

What is the Best Threat Protection Against Ransomware?

Among the 10 software, three software variants ended up scoring a maximum of 30 points. These were Kaspersky’s Internet Security, Microsoft Defender and PC Matic’s Application Whitelisting software. Internet Security by Bitdefender and Norton360 by NortonLifeLock both of which got 29 points apiece.

VIPRE Security was an especially poor performer with all things having been considered and taken into account. It scored 27 points and failed to detect one of the ten attacks.

That is a real red flag since it suggests that up to 10% of the attacks could slip through the cracks which would make this threat protection program less reliable than might have been the case otherwise. It still wasn’t at the bottom of the list though. V3 Internet Security by AhnLab getting was at the end of the list with just 24.5 points.

Each software was given a score out of 30. This means that Kaspersky, Microsoft and PC Matic did perfectly in all ten scenarios, while the rest had a few gaps.

You can also check out the result here.