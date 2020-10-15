What is the Mystery Regarding the little detail found on iPhone 12 Series?





Yesterday was a big day for Apple because it has launched its iPhone 12 series. As we all know during the big event and due to excitement, many of us have missed a minor detail regarding the iPhone 12.

Apple has announced four latest iPhones that include, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These four phones are brilliant and have elegant designs. However, a tiny detail on the right-hand side of each latest iPhone 12 caught our focus.

As we all noticed during the event, that there is a small piece on the iPhone 12 that seems to be a SIM tray, but it is not, below the power button. The color of that extra piece was also not matching the finish of the whole phone’s metal frame, so let’s find out what was that.

What is the Mystery Regarding the little detail found on iPhone 12 Series?

Firstly, we got a little demented about the extra piece mounted on the right side of the phone. It looked like a place where you put the Apple Pencil in Apple’s iPad Pro device. But, the Apple Company did not mention anything regarding the Pencil support at their even of iPhone 12 series launch, we thought that does not make a sense.

Later, we concluded that the extra piece on the iPhone was something related to 5G connectivity antenna. As we all know that the latest iPhone series is the 1st Apple phones having 5G support.

We were not sure about our theory, but it made sense when we saw the images of the iPhone 12 outside Apple’s Store in the US lacked that little detail. However, it seems that iPhone models for non-US markets does not support mmWave 5G bands, and this solves our most of the mystery.

Finally, a Twitter user, named Nilay Patel shared and confirmed that the little piece attached to the new iPhone is a mmWave Antenna Window.

