What is the Price of vivo Flying Camera Phone in Pakistan?

vivo launched the world’s first flying camera phone last month. Though the flying camera is enough to get amazed, the device is packed with some outstanding features. Also called vivo Drone camera mobile phone, the device has a 200-megapixel giant quad camera just beside the LED flashlight. The camera in the device can slide out of the phone and can take pictures from a distance which means you don’t need a photographer to capture your good moments. This blog will reveal the Price of vivo Flying Camera Phone in Pakistan so if you are deciding to buy the device, you can easily get to know.

Price of vivo Flying Camera Phone in Pakistan?

While many would have come to blog for this, the device is priced at Rs. 207,999 in Pakistan. It’s quite a nominal price when we take into account the features offered in this price tag.

So everyone might be thinking that the price is slightly higher than other devices, but the below features will let you know why.

Camera:

This is one of the most important aspects of any device since the device is popular because of it. The camera of the device can be detached from the phone and can fly through Drone. This aspect lets you carry on a unique photoshoot. The smartphone houses a 200 MP Quad flying Drone Camera having a 32-Megapixel wide sensor, and a 5-Megapixel depth sensor. When it comes to features associated with the selfie camera, it has come with Zeiss Optics, LED Flash, Panorama, and HDR. Moreover, the device can record video at 8k resolution.

Display

Coming to the display of the device, this smartphone will have a spectacular look. The device has a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED screen, a 16M color Display, and corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection that protects the display from light drops and scratches.

The device sports 1440 X 3200-Pixel display and 120Hz refresh rate and an inbuilt fingerprint sensor.

Battery:

For me, this is the most important aspect of a smartphone because I always want my device to last for longer on a single charge.

The device includes li-polymer 6900 MAh Non-removable battery which can last for at least 36 hours after a single charge. The company teased the device with a “Fast Battery Charging” since it supports 65W quick battery charging.

Processor:

The flying camera drone of vivo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G CPU. If you are a gamer, things might be the best device since you would be able to play games like Pubg, call of duty, and other High Techie Games smoothly. The device has a Dual-sim card slot. GSM, 3G, HSPA, LTE, and 5G technology will be supported on both sims.

Storage:

The camera is not the only thing that the device is famous for. When it comes to storage, the device has 12GB RAM and 256/512 GB ROM. It means one can preserve a lot of data in storage.

While the above-mentioned features are good to decide whether to buy this device or not. It has only one issue which is how the drone module will return to the smartphone after it kicks off for taking pictures. Usually, the drone camera returns to the base stations but since the tray having a flying camera is motorized, the module will have to be fully descended each time or the camera is manually kept back by the user.

