What Tecno Is Bringing to MWC 2025: Camon 40, AI Glasses, and More!

Tecno is gearing up for a major showcase at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, set to begin on March 3. A few weeks ago, the company confirmed its participation, teasing the launch of new smartphones, AI-powered smart glasses, and a laptop. Now, Tecno has officially revealed the names of these upcoming products and given us a clearer look at their designs and key features.

Tecno Camon 40 Series: A New Era in Smartphone Photography

One of the biggest highlights of Tecno’s showcase will be the Camon 40 series smartphones. While the company has not yet disclosed how many models will be part of this lineup, it has stated that the series will introduce cutting-edge photography features along with advanced AI enhancements.

Tecno aims to set a new benchmark in smartphone photography with the Camon 40 series, emphasizing “unprecedented snap photography”. To enhance the camera experience, these phones will feature a dedicated camera button, designed to provide zero-delay performance for capturing moments instantly. The images shared by Tecno reveal that this camera button will be on the left-side frame of the phones, making it easily accessible for quick snapshots.

Additionally, Tecno has confirmed that MediaTek chipsets will power the Camon 40 series. The phones will also feature Tecno AI, a set of AI-powered capabilities expected to improve camera performance, processing efficiency, and overall user experience. The event will likely unveil more details about the hardware specifications, camera setup, and AI features.

MegaBook S14: The World’s Lightest 14-inch OLED Laptop

In addition to smartphones, Tecno will introduce the MegaBook S14, which is the “world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop.” The company claims that this device will redefine “portable productivity” by integrating AI-powered features aimed at enhancing efficiency and user experience.

The Tecno AI system will play a significant role in the MegaBook S14, offering tools that optimize performance, improve workflow, and potentially introduce features such as AI-assisted typing, smart power management, and intelligent security enhancements. More technical details, including the processor, battery life, and display specifications, are expected to be revealed at MWC.

Tecno AI Glasses: A Glimpse Into the Future

Tecno is also ready to enter the world of wearable AI technology with the introduction of two smart glasses:

Tecno AI Glasses Tecno AI Glasses Pro

These AI-powered glasses will be part of Tecno’s intelligent ecosystem, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance everyday usability. While Tecno has not yet shared specifics about its functions, they will include smart notifications, voice assistants, real-time translations, and augmented reality (AR) features.

Tecno’s AI Ecosystem Product Launch on March 4

All these exciting products will be officially available on March 4 during Tecno AI Ecosystem Product Launch at MWC 2025. The event will provide a deeper look into how Tecno is leveraging artificial intelligence across multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops and wearables.

With a strong focus on AI-driven innovation and enhanced photography, Tecno’s upcoming product lineup is shaping up to be a game-changer in the industry. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to MWC 2025!

