What to Expect from Apple’s October 18 Event

Apple organized a big event in September to launch the most awaited iPhone 13 series, an entry-level iPad and iPad mini. However, Apple has many things more to show up and launch in 2021 for which it has announced another event named Unleashed that will be held on October 18. While people were confused to hear about another event, this Apple streaming event has much more for all of use so for those who are thinking about it, this blog is a round-up of what we are expecting from Apple’s October 18 event which will start at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This event will be live-streamed across Apple’s website, on the company’s YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV due to Covid.

So this event would be mac-focused kind of. So head below to see what we should be expecting from the event.

New Mac Book Pros:

One thing that is confirmed is that Apple will definitely show up its new MacBook Pro laptops on Monday. Usually, the event in which iPhone is not to be launched is centered around Macs. According to the rumors, there will be a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model, both of which will offer similar performance in different sizes.

The most vital change that is made this year is the addition of a new, more powerful “M1X” chip that is another step forward to the last year’s M1 chip that powered MacBook Pro 2020. While the company has not shared details regarding this but we expect a faster and more powerful system this time for Apple Laptop.

Among other changes, we expect 1080p webcams, three Thunderbolt ports for connecting to external monitors, and the removal of the touch bar atop the keyboard.

New Mac Mini:

A new Mac Mini is also expected to show up at the event. Last year’s model had an M1 chip included whereas the new model run on M1X. While nothing much is known about it but Apple leaker jon Prosser has claimed that the M1X model will bump that up to four ports as compared to the Two ones in the previous model. The two will be USB type-A ports, and the other two would be an Ethernet port and an HDMI port. The RAM is improved to be 64GB on high-end configurations, compared to the 16GB cap on the M1 model.

macOS 12 Monterey:

Apple had released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 last month, we’re still waiting on the release of macOS Monterey which was planned to be launched this year. It’s expected that Apple will officially announce the release date for macOS Monterey at this event. For those who don’t know about this, it will come with a variety of features such as an all-new Safari, AirPlay to Mac, SharePlay, and FaceTime improvements, and much more.

New Airpods:

For a year we are hearing rumors regarding Airpods 3 and now few are expecting them to show up in this event. Airpods 3 will feature the same design as AirPods Pro, having shorter stems and a more rounded ear design. However, the ear tips would be irreplaceable.

These were the activities that we are expecting in October 18th event. Let’s see what actually will happen.

Also Read: What new to Expect in Apple Watch Series 7?